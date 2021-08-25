Advertisement
News

Father of Kerry Paralympian proud to see son carry Irish flag

Aug 25, 2021 13:08 By radiokerrynews
Father of Kerry Paralympian proud to see son carry Irish flag Father of Kerry Paralympian proud to see son carry Irish flag
Share this article

The father of a Kerry high jumper has described his pride at seeing his son carry the flag for the Irish Paralympic team.

21-year-old Jordan Lee, an athlete with Killarney Valley AC, will compete in the T47 high jump on Sunday.

He and powerlifter Britney Arendse carried the Irish flag during the Paralympics opening ceremony in Tokyo yesterday.

Advertisement

His father, Jarlaith says it was amazing to see his son on TV but it was also bittersweet as the family couldn’t travel to Japan due to COVID-19.

However, Jordan video-called his father from the stadium to give him a sense of the atmosphere.

Jarlaith Lee says his son, who he describes as an all-round athlete, always had a desire to represent his country:

Advertisement

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus