Father of Kerry Paralympian proud to see son carry Irish flag

The father of a Kerry high jumper has described his pride at seeing his son carry the flag for the Irish Paralympic team.

21-year-old Jordan Lee, an athlete with Killarney Valley AC, will compete in the T47 high jump on Sunday.

He and powerlifter Britney Arendse carried the Irish flag during the Paralympics opening ceremony in Tokyo yesterday.

His father, Jarlaith says it was amazing to see his son on TV but it was also bittersweet as the family couldn’t travel to Japan due to COVID-19.

However, Jordan video-called his father from the stadium to give him a sense of the atmosphere.

Jarlaith Lee says his son, who he describes as an all-round athlete, always had a desire to represent his country: