Advertisement
News

Fashion designer Don O'Neill honored as Ballyheigue Grand Marshall

Mar 17, 2025 15:44 By radiokerrynews
Fashion designer Don O'Neill honored as Ballyheigue Grand Marshall
Don O'Neill and his husband Pascal Guillermie. Image from Don's Facebook page
Share this article

Fashion designer Don O'Neill is Grand Marshall for Ballyheigue's St. Patrick's Day parade today.

The parade took off at 3pm from Our Lady's Grotto.

Don O'Neill says he's honoured to be the leader of this year's parade.

Advertisement

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

St. Patrick's Day's festivities in full swing throughout the kingdom
Advertisement
Over 20 St. Patrick's Day parades in Kerry this weekend
Road closures in place to facilitate St Patrick’s Day festivities in Tralee
Advertisement

Recommended

St. Patrick's Day's festivities in full swing throughout the kingdom
February Squash Finals review
Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes
Two in a row for Cronin as Armstrong suffers late heartbreak
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus