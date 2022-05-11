Advertisement
Farranfore man charged with aggravated burglary and arson remanded in custody

May 11, 2022 14:05 By radiokerrynews
A Farranfore man who is charged with aggravated burglary in his parent's house has been remanded in custody for two weeks.

Brian Daly of Currans, Farranfore is facing several charges including arson.

The 26-year-old is charged with contravening a barring order placed in November of last year on the 3rd May.

On the same date, Mr Daly is accused of entering his father, Mr James Daly’s house at Riverside Inn, Currans, Farranfore, committing theft and damaging items at that address.

He’s accused with causing damage by fire to property worth €2,200 and setting fire to a motor vehicle.

The accused, who is represented by solicitor Pat Mann, is charged with committing burglary at his parents’ address while armed with a double barrel shotgun.

Mr Daly did not apply for bail and was remanded in custody to appear before Tralee District Court on May 25th

 

 

