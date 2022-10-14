Farming journalist says Kerry IFA torn apart by deepening rift in organisation

The Kerry IFA has been torn apart by a deepening rift in the organisation locally.

That’s according to Pat O’Toole, Political Correspondent with the Irish Farmers Journal.

Several officers in Kerry IFA were contacted after a complaint was made against them.

It has since emerged that Vice-Chair of the Kerry branch, John Joe Fitzgerald, and the county’s IFA Dairy Chairperson, Michael O’Dowd, were two of those contacted on foot of the complaint.

It was reported this week that Kerry IFA Chair, Kenny Jones, may face a motion of no confidence within the coming months.

Speaking on Agritime this week, Pat O’Toole says the national council of the IFA will consider the evidence into the investigation arising from the complaints this month.