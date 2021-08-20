Advertisement
Farmers impacted by Killarney National Park fire hit with fines

Aug 20, 2021 17:08 By radiokerrynews
Farmers impacted by Killarney National Park fire hit with fines
The aftermath of the devastating fire in Killarney National Park, from the entrance of Glaishin na Marbh, the natural oak forest remains, along the Long Range River. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/ FREE PIC/NPWS/ISSUED 27/04/2021
Farmers with lands burned during the Killarney National Park fire earlier this year are being fined and penalised by the Department of Agriculture.

Last April, fires destroyed 2,000 hectares of the park and spread to adjoining farm land.

A Garda investigation into the incident has concluded there was no evidence of criminality.

If land is burned in the closed period from March 1st to August 31st it is not eligible for the Basic Payment Scheme.

Kerry Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae says the move by the Department of Agriculture to hit farmers in this case with penalties and fines is shocking:

Radio Kerry News has contacted the Department of Agriculture about the matter.

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae says he is appealing each case brought to him:

