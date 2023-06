The family of a Tralee man who died in a suspected hit-and-run in the UK have paid tribute to him.

44-year-old Shane Scannell was found unresponsive on South Street in Epsom in the early hours of May 21st.

He was taken to hospital but later died from his injuries on May 25th.

Shane's family say they are devastated by his passing, adding he was loved by so many people.

They also thanked everyone who was involved in his care and appealed for privacy to mourn their loss.