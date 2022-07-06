Family of Tralee skateboarding legend appeals for people with hereditary heart problems to get checked

The family of a Tralee skateboarding legend, after whom the town’s new skate park will be named, is appealing for people with hereditary heart problems to get checked.

Bruce ‘The Ox’ Kelliher, who grew up in Ard na Lí in Tralee, passed away in January this year at the age of 48 from a heart attack.

Bruce was an internationally renowned skateboarder, and Tralee’s new skate park in the Sports Complex, will be named in his honour.

Advertisement

The skate park is due to open to the public this summer, after fencing and landscaping are completed.

The Tralee Skateboard Community Group proposed to name it ‘Ox Park’ after him, and this was unanimously approved by councillors at yesterday’s Municipal District meeting.

At the meeting, Sinn Féin councillor Cathal Foley said anyone who knew Bruce remembers him with a skateboard under his feet.

Advertisement

Cllr Foley said he was an absolute role model who always had a smile on his face.

Bruce’s brother Graham is appealing for people who have a history of heart problems in their families to get checked out.

He says that his brother was very active up to his sudden passing.