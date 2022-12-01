Advertisement
Family of Listowel man who died after delayed diagnosis takes legal action against HSE

Dec 1, 2022 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Family of Listowel man who died after delayed diagnosis takes legal action against HSE
The family of a Listowel man, who suffered a delayed diagnosis at University Hospital Kerry, are taking legal action against the HSE.

A review of over 46,000 scans, which was published in December 2018, found that the scans of 11 patients were misread by a locum radiologist at UHK between March 2016 and July 2017; this radiologist no longer works at the hospital.

Tony Hannon was one of the 11 patients who suffered a delayed diagnosis and he died from cancer in April 2019.

His wife, Marcella Hannon claims the settlement the HSE is offering the family is based on the position that Mr Hannon was 70-years-old and he would’ve only have had a year of life left anyway.

Ms Hannon says the family disputes this:

