Family of Causeway man acquitted for careless driving saddened it took six years for case to conclude

The family of a man who was acquitted of careless driving causing death is said to be saddened by the length of time it took for the case to conclude.

Joseph Diggins of Drummacurra, Causeway was charged with driving his car in a negligent manner, causing the death of 62-year-old pedestrian Michael Martin on May 31st 2016.

He was found not guilty by a jury in Tralee Circuit Court yesterday.

Pat Mann, the solicitor representing the 26-year-old, said the family is relieved that he has been acquitted but saddened that it took six years to happen.