Family Carers Ireland launch Kerry Heart of Gold fundraising campaign

A fundraising drive to support family carers in Kerry has been unveiled.

Family Carers Ireland, the charity supporting over half a million family carers nationally, launched Heart of Gold at Rahoonane Resource Centre in Tralee yesterday.

The campaign encourages people to buy a Heart of Gold pin, host a coffee morning, sign up for the 50 miles in June Challenge, or make a donation on the Family Carers Ireland website.

The Heart of Gold collection days take place on June 16th and 17th, and all funds raised will help provide family carers with access crucial supports and services.

More information on the Heart of Gold Day initiative or to purchase a pin, visit the Family Carers Ireland website at www.familycarers.ie.