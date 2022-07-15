Advertisement
Family calls for investigation into aftermath of Killarney man's accident

Jul 15, 2022 13:07 By radiokerrynews
Family calls for investigation into aftermath of Killarney man's accident
The family of an elderly man, who was left waiting almost two hours for an ambulance, are calling for a greater examination of the steps taken in the aftermath of his accident.

Edmond Horgan, a retired garda from Killarney, died after suffering a brain haemorrhage when he fell and hit his head visiting Spike Island in Cork Harbour last year.

Mr Horgan's inquest was held yesterday.

His daughter Anna Marie Horgan says precious time was lost.

Ms Horgan says there was an option to fly him off the island in the air ambulance, however, it wasn’t used and he was taken to the mainland on a boat.

Anna Marie Horgan believes her 75-year-old father wasn’t prioritised because of his age:

