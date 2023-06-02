Advertisement
News

Family appeals for help in search for missing elderly man in Tralee

Jun 2, 2023 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Family appeals for help in search for missing elderly man in Tralee Family appeals for help in search for missing elderly man in Tralee
Share this article

The family of an elderly man who has dementia and is missing from Tralee have appealed for help in the search for him.

93-year-old Liam Brassil was last seen at his home at Sycamore View, Caherwesheen at about 5:20pm yesterday.

Mr Brassil has dementia and reduced mobility.

Advertisement

He’s approximately 5'4" inches, with slim build, grey hair, and blue eyes, and uses a zimmer frame for walking.

Gardaí, the fire brigade, Banna Rescue and the Civil Defence along with members of the public are continuing to search for Mr Brassil; the Shannon Rescue 115 helicopter also search this morning.

Denis Carroll, the son-in-law of Mr Brassil, says the family are very concerned about him:

Advertisement

Anyone with information should contact Tralee garda station on 066 71 02 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus