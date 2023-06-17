Fáilte Ireland launches strategy for Wild Atlantic Way

Fáilte Ireland has launched a new Regional Tourism Development Strategy for the Wild Atlantic Way.

Taking in County Kerry, the tourist trail stretches from counties Donegal to Cork.

Some local plans for Kerry have already been launched, and more will be in the coming year.

Advertisement

This new Regional Tourism Development Strategy for the Wild Atlantic Way aims to develop new and enhanced visitor experiences, build greater capacity and capability into the industry, in order to attract visitors that will stay longer and spend more.

It’ll be rolled out through local area action plans, known as Destination and Experience Development Plans.

A number of these have or are already being developed, and 16 more will be created along the Wild Atlantic Way.

Advertisement

Fáilte Ireland currently has five Destination and Experience Development Plans for Kerry, some are already in progress, while others are expected to launch over the next 12 months.

The Skellig Coast plan was Fáilte Ireland’s first Destination and Experience Development Plan, which was completed from 2017 to 2022; the team is currently reviewing outputs and next steps.

The Dingle Peninsula (2019 – 2024) and Killarney plans (2022 – 2027) are in progress.

Advertisement

The Cliff Coast plan is currently being finalised and will cover North Kerry and West Clare, and is expected to launch next year (2024).

The West Cork and Kenmare plan is due to launch at the end of this year (2023).

Link to the document - https://www.failteireland.ie/FailteIreland/media/WebsiteStructure/Documents/Wild%20Atlantic%20Way/Wild-Atlantic-Way-Regional-Tourism-Development-Strategy.pdf