Extra train services from Kerry to Dublin sold out for All-Ireland weekend

Jul 25, 2023 08:46 By radiokerrynews
Extra train services from Kerry to Dublin sold out for All-Ireland weekend
Kerry football fans are being advised that the extra train services for this Sunday's All-Ireland Senior Football Final are already sold out.

 

Irish Rail is urging to anyone traveling to Dublin this weekend to plan their journey in advance, with the Bray Air Display and a soccer match between Celtic and Wolves at the Aviva Stadium also taking place.

Extra DART and commuter services are being added - but no bikes will be allowed onboard, to maximise capacity.

 

Iarnród Éireann spokesperson Barry Kenny says they're expecting an extremely busy weekend across the network:

