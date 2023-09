Valentia Coast Guard assisted in a search this morning off the coast of Banna Strand.

The Coast Guard received reports that a woman, presumed to have gone for a swim at 8.30am, had not returned.

Rescue helicopter 115 was tasked, along with Fenit All-Weather Lifeboat, Fenit Inshore Lifeboat and Banna Community Rescue Boat.

Advertisement

An extensive search was conducted, during which the woman was found to be safe on land.