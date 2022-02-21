Advertisement
Experts say it’s unusual for whale species to be washed up

Feb 21, 2022 13:02 By radiokerrynews
Experts say it's unusual for whale species to be washed up
Experts say that it’s unusual that a species of whale found in North Kerry would be washed ashore on the Irish coastline.

The Cuvier’s beaked whale was discovered in Ballybunion at the weekend.

Sean O’Callaghan from Killarney is studying for a Ph D in sperm whales.

He says two female sperm whales were discovered in Donegal recently.

Mr O’ Callaghan says the recent storms were the catalyst for this.

He says these animals are designed to live in an extreme environment and come to the surface if something abnormal happens in the waters.

He believes that recent Russian military activity could also be a factor as the Cuvier’s beaked whale is sensitive to sonar.

Building up marine protected areas along the coast would be beneficial, according to Mr O'Callaghan.

AUDIO

