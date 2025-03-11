Exciting strategy launched to expand independent living support service by Kerry charity

A charity which helps people to live independently in Kerry has launched a strategic plan to help it expand and enhance its services in this county.

The service was established in 2002, with the aim of providing subsidised quality support in the home to people living alone, those with disabilities, and family carers.

The strategy was launched yesterday afternoon with Minister for Children, Equality, Disability and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley.

Kerry Respite Care has grown substantially since it was formed, now employing a team of more than 90 people, who offer a non-medical service 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Their healthcare workers offer subsidised quality support in the home to people living alone, people with disabilities, and family carers of elderly relatives and children with special needs.

Those currently using the service range from children with special needs to people affected by illness, dementia, stroke, cancer and other needs.

The strategy launched yesterday covers the next three years and will allow the home care service to expand and enhance its services to people who wish to stay independently in their own homes throughout Kerry.

Attendees at the launch were told the strategy shows the commitment of all involved to develop the organisation over the coming years.

This includes a focus on four key areas of development, including enhancing service quality, expanding the service offering, promoting the Kerry Respite Care brand, and embracing innovation.

Kerry Respite Care Manager Lorraine Gordon told guests that events such as this launch give the centre the opportunity to remind the community that it serves, how important their work is to those who rely on it.

Minister Norma Foley said we have a growing population that will need more support to continue to be able to live independently at home, and this plan will guide Kerry Respite Care in the years ahead.