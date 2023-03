A ewe in mid Kerry has given birth to quintuplets.

The five lambs were born on the farm of Jamie O’Shea outside Milltown last evening.

Usually, ewes would give birth to two lambs at a time.

Advertisement

The Vendéen cross ewe who birthed these five lambs yesterday, also gave birth to quadruplets last year.

The five lambs born yesterday are all said to be very strong, and although one only has three legs, it’s managing well.

You can hear more on this on TalkAbout from 1.30.