Events today to commemorate 100th anniversary of Kerry Civil War atrocities

Events are being held today to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Civil War atrocities in Kerry.

On March 6th, 1923 five Free State soldiers were killed by a landmine in Knocknagoshel.

In response, nine Republican prisoners were taken to Ballyseedy and tied to a landmine, which was detonated, killing eight of them.

Advertisement

Also on March 7th, at Countess Bridge, Killarney another four Republicans were killed by a landmine.

The Kerry Archaeological and Historical Society is hosting two non-political gatherings today; one at 2pm in Knocknagoshel, and a second commemoration at Ballyseedy at around 3pm.

Prayers at both locations will be said by Catholic Bishop of Kerry, Ray Browne and Church of Ireland Reverend Canon Jim Stephens.

Advertisement

Fianna Fáil is hosting an event today at 3.30pm at the Lodge at Ballygarry Estate Hotel and Spa in Tralee, not far from the Ballyseedy memorial.

Party leader and Tánaiste, Micheál Martin will give the keynote address, and Kerry TD and Education Minister, Norma Foley will be in attendance; a small group will later travel to the Ballyseedy memorial to lay a wreath.

There’s a Countess Bridge commemoration in Killarney at 3pm; with the main speaker being Cahersiveen native and Currow resident, John Houlihan.

Advertisement

There’ll be Mass beforehand at 2pm in the Church of the Resurrection, Killarney.