Events taking place across Kerry this weekend 

There are several events taking place throughout the county this weekend.

Listowel Food Fair began yesterday and will run until Monday, with food trails and workshops among the events taking place.

Artisan food producers will showcase goods such as cheese, baked goods, and beverages.

Last night at the festival, renowned Irish chef Darina Allen was recognised for her significant lifetime contribution to Irish food.

Storytellers and artists from America and across Ireland are in South Kerry this weekend for the Sneem International Storytelling and Folklore Festival.

Artists such as Paddy O’Brien, Killian Burns, and John Spillane will attend, and there’ll be concerts, storytelling, and lectures up until Sunday.

And finally, the Cannonball 4x4 Road Trip is coming to Kerry this weekend.

It’ll see a range of luxurious and off-road vehicles take on a planned route including Dingle, Tralee, and Killarney today and tomorrow.