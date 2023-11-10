Advertisement
Events taking place across Kerry this weekend 

Nov 10, 2023 17:26 By radiokerrynews
Events taking place across Kerry this weekend 
Listowel Food fair launch: Pictured Mairead Moriarty Listowel Food Fair , Listowel Food Fair Chairman Jimmy Deenihan and Lizzy Lyons Listowel Food Fair ambassador , with local School kids , Ellie Mai McMahon , Savstida Harikrishana , Elza Mortimer and Mia Nolan from Listowel.
There are several events taking place throughout the county this weekend.

 

Listowel Food Fair began yesterday and will run until Monday, with food trails and workshops among the events taking place.

Artisan food producers will showcase goods such as cheese, baked goods, and beverages.

Last night at the festival, renowned Irish chef Darina Allen was recognised for her significant lifetime contribution to Irish food.

Storytellers and artists from America and across Ireland are in South Kerry this weekend for the Sneem International Storytelling and Folklore Festival.

Artists such as Paddy O’Brien, Killian Burns, and John Spillane will attend, and there’ll be concerts, storytelling, and lectures up until Sunday.

Batt Burns, founder of the Sneem International Folklore and Storytelling Festival tutoring a young Sneem Storyteller Colm van Assen. This year's festival takes place 10-12 November. and promises a variety of perforamces for all ages. Details on www.sneemstorytellingfestival.com
And finally, the Cannonball 4x4 Road Trip is coming to Kerry this weekend.

It’ll see a range of luxurious and off-road vehicles take on a planned route including Dingle, Tralee, and Killarney today and tomorrow.

The third annual Cannonball Overland Adventure sets off on November 10th and 11th to explore the stunning scenery of the kingdom of Kerry taking in Tralee, Dingle and Killarney. See cannonball.ie for more information

 

