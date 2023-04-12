Events being held to commemorate Civil Wars atrocities in Kerry

Events are being held this week to commemorate Civil Wars atrocities in Kerry.

They’ll take place in Duagh and at Clashmealcon, Causeway.

Tomorrow (Thursday) evening at 7.30, a commemoration will be held at John Linnane’s monument at Trieneragh, Duagh.

It’ll mark the 100th anniversary of the IRA man’s death at the hands of Free State soldiers on April 13th 1923.

There are two events to honour the lives lost during the Clashmealcon Caves siege in Causeway in April 1923, where a total of eight lives were lost.

Six members of the IRA, who were hidden in caves along the cliff in Clashmealcon were attacked by Free State soldiers; two Free State soldiers were killed in a shoot-out.

On Saturday former Fianna Fáil TD and grandson of Éamon de Valera, Eamon O’Cuiv will deliver the keynote speech at an event at 2.30pm at Clashmealcon Cave.

On Sunday, Sinn Féin will commemorate the centenary of the Siege of Clashmealcon Caves.

Speakers include historian Dr Richard McElligott, Kerry TD Pa Daly, and former TD Martin Ferris.

People are asked to assemble at 2pm at the Hopper Inn (V92DR64), and a piper will lead those gathered to the monument (V92VP80), stopping on the way to lay a wreath at the McGrath homestead.

Volunteer Tom McGrath was one of those killed after he swam out from the caves in an attempt to summon help, but drowned.