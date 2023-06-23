Advertisement
Event on re-skilling migrants for work in tech sector

Jun 23, 2023 13:06 By radiokerrynews
An event is being held next week on re-skilling migrants and getting them work in the tech sector.

Purpl Unicorn was founded in 2019 by Listowel-based Dina Vyapuri, who believes displaced migrants have valuable skills and experience which can benefit companies.

Along with IBM Skills Build and Logitech, Purpl Unicorn is hosting Celebrating Compassion in Action next Tuesday at IBM in Dublin.

There, people will hear success stories of migrants who re-skilled and are now working, as well as partners who have taken part in the Refugee Career Development programme.

 

You can hear an interview from In Business with Purpl Unicorn founder, Dina Vyapuri here.

