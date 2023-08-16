Advertisement
Event in Tralee this evening on legacy of town’s industrial schools

Aug 16, 2023 13:10 By radiokerrynews
An event is taking place in Tralee this evening on the town’s industrial schools.

Opening the Discussion: The Legacy of St Joseph's Industrial School and Nazareth House Tralee is being held at Kerry County Museum from 7:30 to 9:30 tonight.

This talk is by Alannah O'Sullivan from Tralee, who’s studying history in Mary Immaculate College, Limerick, and has been researching industrial schools for a number of years.

It’s a Heritage Week event, organised by Kerry County Museum in conjunction with Kerry Archaeological and Historical Society.

The society’s president, Tony Bergin will steer a panel discussion following Alannah's talk.

 

