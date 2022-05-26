Advertisement
Event in Killarney aims to teach people how to create bird boxes

May 26, 2022 13:05 By radiokerrynews
An event is being held in Killarney this evening to teach people how to create bird boxes.

The aim of is education about birds, and how people can help birds within the Kerry Biosphere, either through habitat management or nest box installation.

Part of the work of the Kerry Eco-Social Farming Project is to create and place bird boxes for several important species, to encourage them to make their homes on Kerry farms.

Killarney Men's Shed has been working with local communities to build and distribute bird and insect boxes to help protect birds and pollinators.

The evening of bird box making, storytelling, and fun is being held at the Killarney Men's Shed from 7 to 9.30pm tonight, with free tickets available at kerrybiosphere.ie

 

