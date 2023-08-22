Estate agents in negotiations with new operator to take over Tralee Iceland store

Local estate agents are in advanced negotiations with a new operator to take over the Iceland store in Tralee.

That’s despite the Independent Workers’ Union claiming the official position of the Iceland stores in Tralee and Listowel is that they are still temporarily closed.

Workers in the Iceland stores in Listowel and Tralee were called into a meeting on the morning of August 10th, when they were placed on 28 days temporary lay-off and told a decision on the future of the two shops would be made next month.

On June 20th, an interim examiner was appointed to the company that operates Iceland stores in Ireland, Metron Stores Limited.

The Iceland store in the Horan’s Centre in Tralee was recently put up for let with Ger Carmody Auctioneers, who have confirmed they’re at advanced negotiations to re-let the building already.

Radio Kerry understands it involves a new occupier.

Ger Carmody Auctioneers says while they can’t comment on the parties involved, they are optimistic there’ll be a nice mix of tenants in the units, with the former Argos store in the Horan’s Centre also to be let out in the near future.

The Independent Workers’ Union, which represents some Iceland workers in Kerry, told Radio Kerry it was unlikely the two Kerry stores would open under Iceland’s name again.

The union says that the official position of the stores has not changed, and the company has not told the court-appointed examiner or its workers that the Iceland stores in Kerry are permanently closed.

The journal.ie yesterday reported that Mr Justice Michael Quinn granted an extension to examiner Joseph Walsh up to 27 September to allow him to complete negotiations, and bring investors on board to take over some of the company’s 26 stores.