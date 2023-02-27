ESB Networks to upgrade networks in Dingle Peninsula

ESB Networks is carrying out upgrade works in the Dingle Peninsula, starting today.

It will take up to eight weeks to complete and is due to finish on April 28th.

ESB Networks says the upgrades may involve some power outages and that affected customers have been notified.

The company says areas affected include Dingle town, Ventry, Ballyferriter and Slea Head, north of Moorestown.

The planned outages are carried out for public safety reasons and to facilitate the upgrade works, according to ESB Networks.