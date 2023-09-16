ESB advises of planned outages in West Kerry due to upgrade works

The ESB is informing customers of planned outages in West Kerry.

Customers in Dingle town will be impacted by the refurbishment works, which are scheduled to take place on Wednesday (September 20th).

ESB Networks says the upgrades may involve some power outages and that affected customers have been notified.

Areas affected include Dingle Town, Centre, North and West – while the new hospital will be unaffected.

The company says this is the final planned outage to fully complete significant network refurbishments, which began earlier this year.

ESB Networks apologises for any inconvenience caused.