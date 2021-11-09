EPA monitors show Tralee air quality worsened considerably over past month

EPA monitors show air quality in Tralee has worsened considerably over the past month.

The agency has dozens of air monitoring stations nationwide, which measure the concentration of harmful gases and particulates in the air. The Environmental Protection Agency has air quality monitors at Valentia Observatory in Cahersiveen and Kerry County Library in Tralee.

Measurements of ozone, sulphur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide levels are made at regular intervals during the day, along with measurements of particles in the air named PM2.5 and PM10. According to the World Health Organisation, there is a close relationship between exposure to high concentrations of these small particles and increased mortality or morbidity, both daily and over time.

Advertisement

The main sources of PM2.5 and PM10 are solid fuel burning, traffic, construction works and industrial emissions. In Tralee, measurements of these particles increased considerably from October 10th.

On the night of November 5th, readings of both particle types were over 100 micrograms/m3 for a period, the first time they exceeded this level over the past six months.

The EPA’s Air Quality Index for Health categorises 24-hour readings at these levels as poor or very poor, adding that people with lung problems should reduce strenuous physical activity, particularly outdoors, if they experience coughing or sore eyes.