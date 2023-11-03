Environment Minister declined meeting request from CEO of company behind rejected LNG terminal in North Kerry

Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan declined a request to meet with the Chief Executive of the company behind the proposed liquefied natural gas terminal in North Kerry.

Two years ago, Shannon LNG, a subsidiary of New Fortress Energy, applied for permission to build the LNG terminal on the Tarbert/Ballylongford landbank.

That application was rejected by An Bórd Pleanála in September this year.

Advertisement

In March 2022, New Fortress Energy CEO Wesley Edens wrote to then-Taoiseach Micheál Martin to make a case for the power plant and LNG project, as a “fast-track solution to Ireland’s grave energy security position”.

Records released to Radio Kerry under FOI show that the Vice President of the company, Martin Ahern, then wrote to Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan on 28th April last year.

Minister Ryan had written to Mr Ahern in July 2021 to say it would not be appropriate for the development of any LNG terminals in Ireland to be permitted or proceeded with at the time, given current government policy.

Advertisement

In April last year, Mr Ahern wrote that energy security is at the forefront of the political agenda, particularly in relation to natural gas.

He wrote that CEO Wesley Edens would like to meet with Minister Ryan at his convenience, to discuss the EU energy situation and how New Fortress Energy can play a meaningful role in Ireland’s transition to net zero.

Mr Ahern wrote that the requested meeting could be conducted in person or remotely via video conference, if Minister Ryan prefers.

Advertisement

A spokesperson from the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications, confirmed that Minister Ryan was unable to facilitate this meeting, and responded as such.

Then-Tánaiste Leo Varadkar did meet with the company later that year, with a spokesperson adding it was to hear about the company’s plans for North Kerry and how they might fit in with the Government’s energy security and climate objectives, if at all.

An Bórd Pleanála rejected the company’s planning application just over a year later.