Environment Minister approves temporary power plant at Tarbert to secure energy supply

Environment Minister Eamon Ryan has approved the construction of a temporary power plant in Tarbert.

The temporary power plant is to be built adjacent to the old power station in Tarbert, which is required to close by the end of 2023 in line with EU emissions regulations.

It’s part of the state’s attempts to secure energy supply for the next few years, until regular electricity provider auctions can cater for Ireland’s energy demands.

The existing Tarbert power station is to wind down after 50 years of activity.

In February, SSE applied for planning permission to construct a temporary power station on the existing power plant site, having been requested to do so by the Commission for Regulation of Utilities and Eirgrid.

The CRU told Environment Minister Eamon Ryan that the country is in an unprecedented energy situation.

The Tarbert station, and another temporary one in Offaly, are to provide the additional 450 megawatts of electricity which the CRU estimates the state will need over the next four years.

It’s estimated the temporary Tarbert station can deliver electricity by this winter, and legally will have to cease operations no later than 31st March 2027, with an option of a further year if ordered by the Minister.

It will also be in operation for no more than 500 hours per year, and only be used as back-up in case of emergency.

Chairperson of the CRU, Jim Gannon, wrote to Minister Ryan to say if the proposed emergency project at Tarbert did not proceed, the risk of power outages affecting domestic, commercial, and industrial customers would be significantly increased in the coming years.

The plant will include three 50 Megawatt gas turbine generators, oil storage tanks, and a 220 kilovolts substation with underground cables connecting it to the existing substation.

An Bórd Pleanála carried out an environmental assessment, which found slight potential impacts on air quality, wintering birds, and nearby residents.

It concluded, however, the development would not have any unacceptable impacts on the environment, subject to the mitigation measures identified in its conditions.

Minister Eamon Ryan has now approved the development, and informed the applicant on Friday.

A spokesperson for the Department of the Environment says the approval of this application represents a significant milestone in the delivery of temporary emergency generation capacity for winter 2023/2024.