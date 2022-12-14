Enterprise Rent-A-Car to recruit graduates in Kerry

Enterprise Rent-A-Car is to recruit graduates across Ireland including in Kerry.

The vehicle rental company will take on the graduates over the coming year across its 27 branches, including Tralee and Kerry Airport.

The company says the campaign launch comes as demand for vehicle rental accelerates, with people looking for low-cost, low-emission, and convenient motoring.

Graduates who join the Enterprise Rent-A-Car graduate Management Training Programme will gain valuable experience across all areas of business management.

For more information or to apply for the Enterprise Management Training Programme, visit https://careers.enterprise.ie/graduate-management-trainee-jobs