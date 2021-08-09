Enterprise Ireland has spent over €4.5 million in Kerry so far this year

Enterprise Ireland has spent over €4.5 million on developing Kerry businesses so far this year.

Enterprise Ireland is the government organisation responsible for the development and growth of Irish enterprises in world markets.

The level of funding it has invested in companies, as well as the number of Enterprise Ireland assisted companies in each county, was revealed following a parliamentary question by Dublin Sinn Féin TD Louise O'Reilly. In response to Deputy O'Reilly's question, Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail, Damien English, said Enterprise Ireland is the government agency responsible essentially for the start-up, scaling and internationalisation of Irish-owned enterprises.

The reply stated there are currently 128 Enterprise Ireland assisted companies in Kerry, which is the lowest number of any county in Munster, although it is at a similar level compared with Tipperary, Clare and Waterford. In total, there are 5,912 Enterprise Ireland assisted companies in Ireland, employing 220,613 people.

The response also outlined the amount of funding that has been spent in each county by Enterprise Ireland since 2016. Over €4.6 million has been spent on developing companies so far this year, which is the fifth highest of any county, behind just Cork, Dublin, Galway and Laois.

Since the beginning of 2016, more than €26.7 million has been spent by Enterprise Ireland on developing Kerry companies.

Only Cork, Dublin, Galway and Kildare companies have received more from Enterprise Ireland in that time.