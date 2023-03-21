Enterprise celebrated in Kerry today

Five Kerry businesses are to represent the county at the national finals of the Student Enterprise Awards.

A total of 25 mini-companies set up by second level students across Kerry took part in today’s county final of the Student Enterprise Awards, run by Kerry Local Enterprise Office at Munster Technological University.

Meanwhile, 17 early-stage businesses took part in the MTU Enterprise Showcase and Kerry Start-Up Challenge, also at MTU today.

The Student Enterprise Awards competition promotes the development of innovation, ideas, business structure, sourcing of finance, marketing and sales, and the presentation of a formal business plan.

At today’s Kerry final of the competition, prizes were awarded across several categories.

Five of the winners will represent Kerry at the national finals of the Student Enterprise Awards in Croke Park on May 5th.

They are:

The junior winners: Clochaí Creasta of Castleisland Community College.

The Intermediate winners: Modern Posture of Presentation Secondary Castleisland.

The Senior winners: Bright Minds of Castleisland Community College.

The My Entrepreneurial Journey award recipient: Sean Hackett of Eco Sprout, Intermediate School, Killorglin.

The Smart Ideas winners: Eco Cars of Presentation Tralee, and Bag Brace of CBS Tralee.

Also today, 17 early-stage businesses exhibited in the MTU Enterprise Showcase, and pitched to a panel of judges for the Kerry Start-Up Challenge.

Five of these businesses were shortlisted to present a pitch in front of an audience including the judges, and prizes were awarded following this.

Best Tech Business: Tap2Tip

Best New Business (Non-Tech): Seriously Sound Food Company

Best Exhibition Stand: Klokbox

Judge’s Choice Award: Inspireland

Best Pitch (from all 17 exhibitors): Rustic Boowa and SimpleScents

Best Pitch (from five finalists): Kerry Kefir