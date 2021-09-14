Engineering body calls for incentivising of LNG facilities

A national engineering body is urging the government to consider incentivising the construction of an LNG facility.

The Irish Academy of Engineering, an all-island body comprising of engineering professionals, is making the call, two weeks after a new planning proposal was submitted for an LNG facility in North Kerry. Shannon LNG Ltd, a subsidiary of New Fortress Energy, is seeking 10-year planning permission for the first phase of development on the Tarbert-Ballylongford landbank.

In its latest publication, the Irish Academy of Engineering says that by 2030 Ireland’s domestic gas production will have ceased and the country will have to import all its natural gas requirements through the UK. Consequently, the academy is highlighting the vulnerability of Ireland’s gas supply as the country will lie at the end of a long supply chain.

It says other Western European countries in this position have all ensured strategic supplies by encouraging the construction of liquified natural gas (LNG) importation facilities.

The academy believes the government should urgently consider incentivising the construction of such a facility on the island, adding any licence can explicitly ban the use of fracked gas.

A previous government policy statement said that, pending the outcome of a review of the security of energy supply, it would not be appropriate for the development of any LNG terminals to be permitted or proceeded with in Ireland. That review is due to be finished by the middle of next year.