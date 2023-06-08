Emergency works set for section of road linking Kenmare and west Cork

Emergency works are set to be carried out on a section of a road linking Kenmare and west Cork.

A stretch of around 2km of the Bonane Road, the N71 which leads from Kenmare to Glengarriff and Bantry will be resurfaced this year, according to Kerry County Council Chief Executive, Moira Murrell.

Independent councillor Johnny Healy-Rae raised the Bonane Road at the monthly meeting of the council, fearing resurfacing works wouldn’t be done until next year.

He says the section known as The Long Wood, not far beyond Kenmare’s suspension bridge going towards Bonane, Glengarriff, and Bantry is in a shocking state, and needs to done as soon as possible.

He says it’s a busy tourist road, with people travelling to and from West Cork, including buses which bring people on day trips to Kenmare from the cruise liners that dock in Bantry.

Kerry County Council Chief Executive, Moira Murrell, said works have been sanctioned for the worst part of the Bonane road to be done this year.

She said there’s about 5km in bad condition and another 2km that are very bad.

She said an email from Transport Infrastructure Ireland states works have been sanctioned to be carried out this year on the worst part – the 2km stretch.