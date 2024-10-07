Eleven Kerry organisations to get total of over €650,000

Eleven Kerry organisations are to receive over 650,000 euro in rural development funding under the 2024 CLÁR programme.
The Ceantair Laga Árd-Riachtanais scheme is funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development.
The funding provides money for playgrounds including in Lixnaw, Tulloha and Castlemaine; for walkways and exercise areas in Ballyheigue and Moyvane; and for floodlighting, seating, and access improvements at Laune Rangers and Castlegregory Celtic FC.
It also provided money for biodiversity or sensory gardens at Milltown and Lios Póil; for the upgrade of public buildings in Sneem and Staigue Fort; for safety and accessibility improvements in Listry, Castlegregory and Milltown; and for historical and cultural projects in Headford and Brosna.
Minister for Education and Kerry TD Norma Foley has welcomed the funding, saying the amenities will greatly enrich these areas.
Independent Kerry TD Danny Healy Rae has also welcomed the grants.
|Group
|Organisation
|Amount
|Staigue Fort, Castlecove
|Replace the existing outdoor toilet facilities at Staigue Fort
|€50,000
|Brosna Community Development Association
|Public amenity area, outdoor exercise area, community walkway, car parking in Brosna Village
|€50,000
|Ballyheigue GAA
|Develop a community walkway with lighting
|€50,000
|Tulloha NS
|Community playground
|€50,000
|Milltown GAA
|Upgrade and safety works to facility car park to include sensory and biodiversity garden
|€50,000
|Castlemaine Playground Committee in conjunction with St. Josephs NS
|Provide a public playground in Castlemaine Village
|€50,000
|CLG Lios Póil
|Construction of a walking path with sensory garden features encircling CLG Lios Póil playing field
|€49,511
|Castlegregory Celtic FC
|The development of a safe new access & carpark
|€49,500
|Listry GAA Grounds
|An inclusive outdoor seating area with 24/7 wheelchair-accessible toilets
|€44,809
|Sneem Development Co Op Ltd (Community Building)
|Renovate community building, providing a facility and community hub
|€42,640
|Moyvane Development Association
|Walkway Extension, Solar Lighting to the Kiln Walk & Sports Hall Floor Protection
|€41,974
|Laune Rangers GAA & LGFA
|Floodlighting at JP O’Sullivan Park
|€34,537
|Lixnaw Development Association
|Refurbish Existing Community Playground
|€20,451
|Headford Ambush Interpretative Development
|Development of Ambush Site, interpretive displays, new wayfinding signage, seating and planting
|€18,000