Eleven Kerry organisations to get total of over €650,000

Eleven Kerry organisations are to receive over 650,000 euro in rural development funding under the 2024 CLÁR programme.

The Ceantair Laga Árd-Riachtanais scheme is funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development.

The funding provides money for playgrounds including in Lixnaw, Tulloha and Castlemaine; for walkways and exercise areas in Ballyheigue and Moyvane; and for floodlighting, seating, and access improvements at Laune Rangers and Castlegregory Celtic FC.

Advertisement

It also provided money for biodiversity or sensory gardens at Milltown and Lios Póil; for the upgrade of public buildings in Sneem and Staigue Fort; for safety and accessibility improvements in Listry, Castlegregory and Milltown; and for historical and cultural projects in Headford and Brosna.

Minister for Education and Kerry TD Norma Foley has welcomed the funding, saying the amenities will greatly enrich these areas.

Independent Kerry TD Danny Healy Rae has also welcomed the grants.

Advertisement