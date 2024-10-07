Advertisement
News

Eleven Kerry organisations to get total of over €650,000

Oct 7, 2024 17:10 By radiokerrynews
Eleven Kerry organisations to get total of over €650,000
Eleven Kerry organisations are to receive over 650,000 euro in rural development funding under the 2024 CLÁR programme.

The Ceantair Laga Árd-Riachtanais scheme is funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development.

The funding provides money for playgrounds including in Lixnaw, Tulloha and Castlemaine; for walkways and exercise areas in Ballyheigue and Moyvane; and for floodlighting, seating, and access improvements at Laune Rangers and Castlegregory Celtic FC.

It also provided money for biodiversity or sensory gardens at Milltown and Lios Póil; for the upgrade of public buildings in Sneem and Staigue Fort; for safety and accessibility improvements in Listry, Castlegregory and Milltown; and for historical and cultural projects in Headford and Brosna.

Minister for Education and Kerry TD Norma Foley has welcomed the funding, saying the amenities will greatly enrich these areas.

Independent Kerry TD Danny Healy Rae has also welcomed the grants.

Group Organisation Amount
Staigue Fort, Castlecove Replace the existing outdoor toilet facilities at Staigue Fort €50,000
Brosna Community Development Association Public amenity area, outdoor exercise area, community walkway, car parking in Brosna Village €50,000
Ballyheigue GAA Develop a community walkway with lighting €50,000
Tulloha NS Community playground €50,000
Milltown GAA Upgrade and safety works to facility car park to include sensory and biodiversity garden €50,000
Castlemaine Playground Committee in conjunction with St. Josephs NS Provide a public playground in Castlemaine Village €50,000
CLG Lios Póil Construction of a walking path with sensory garden features encircling CLG Lios Póil playing field €49,511
Castlegregory Celtic FC The development of a safe new access & carpark €49,500
Listry GAA Grounds An inclusive outdoor seating area with 24/7 wheelchair-accessible toilets €44,809
Sneem Development Co Op Ltd (Community Building) Renovate community building, providing a facility and community hub €42,640
Moyvane Development Association Walkway Extension, Solar Lighting to the Kiln Walk & Sports Hall Floor Protection €41,974
Laune Rangers GAA & LGFA Floodlighting at JP O’Sullivan Park €34,537
Lixnaw Development Association Refurbish Existing Community Playground €20,451
Headford Ambush Interpretative Development Development of Ambush Site, interpretive displays, new wayfinding signage, seating and planting €18,000
