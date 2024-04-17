Advertisement
News

Election Desk

Apr 17, 2024 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Election Desk
Election by Nick Youngson CC BY-SA 3.0 Alpha Stock Images
Share this article

In election news, Fine Gael candidate for the Corca Dhuibhne LEA, Tommy Griffin says the Transport Minister should spend a week in Kerry trying to commute from Dingle to Tralee.

Mr Griffin believes the lack of funding is smothering the progress of the N86 road and says the remaining sections of the N86 need to be prioritised and completed without further delay.

Elsewhere, the Aontú candidate in the Listowel LEA, Sonny Foran says he has been informed that the National Transport Authority is liaising with Kerry County Council regarding the provision of a bus shelter in Ballylongford.

Advertisement

Mr Foran says the issue was brought to his attention while out canvassing and he says the NTA has told him that it will consider the provision of a bus shelter once the conditions are met.

Independent candidate in the Castleisland LEA, Michelle Keane organised a peaceful protest outside Dáil Éireann yesterday to support objections on Ireland’s EU Migration Pact.

During the protest, Ms Keane also called for a general election.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Mayor of Kerry says clear explanation is needed from the government following collapse of WRC bid
Advertisement
Council staff examining items illegally dumped in Castleisland to identify the culprits
Council management assure councillors recruitment of Kerry Road Safety Officer "moving at pace"
Advertisement

Recommended

Killarney Park hotel to undergo multi-million euro refurbishment
Kerry County Councillor wants "harder" fines for littering
Mayor of Kerry says clear explanation is needed from the government following collapse of WRC bid
Council management assure councillors recruitment of Kerry Road Safety Officer "moving at pace"
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus