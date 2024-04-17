Election Desk

In election news, Fine Gael candidate for the Corca Dhuibhne LEA, Tommy Griffin says the Transport Minister should spend a week in Kerry trying to commute from Dingle to Tralee.

Mr Griffin believes the lack of funding is smothering the progress of the N86 road and says the remaining sections of the N86 need to be prioritised and completed without further delay.

Elsewhere, the Aontú candidate in the Listowel LEA, Sonny Foran says he has been informed that the National Transport Authority is liaising with Kerry County Council regarding the provision of a bus shelter in Ballylongford.

Mr Foran says the issue was brought to his attention while out canvassing and he says the NTA has told him that it will consider the provision of a bus shelter once the conditions are met.

Independent candidate in the Castleisland LEA, Michelle Keane organised a peaceful protest outside Dáil Éireann yesterday to support objections on Ireland’s EU Migration Pact.

During the protest, Ms Keane also called for a general election.