Elected members urge council to take action on Tralee road described as “accident waiting to happen”

Tralee municipal district has aired concerns to gardaí regarding traffic issues at a busy junction in the town.

The information was provided following a motion from Fianna Fáil councillor Mikey Sheehy at the recent Tralee MD meeting.

Cllr Mikey Sheehy’s motion asked Kerry County Council to install speed radars between Ballyard Cross and Cloghers in Tralee.

He says this stretch of road has become an area of high traffic volume and high speed.

Labour councillor Terry O’Brien described this area as criminal, adding the junction at the top of Ballyard is an accident waiting to happen.

He urged Kerry County Council to review this junction.

Sinn Féin councillor, Deirdre Ferris added there is also an issue along this route whereby learner drivers use the road to practice hill starts, while motorists on both sides of the road attempt to pass them.

She requested the council to install signage or speak to driving instructors about not using this road, because of the dangerous blindspots along the route.

In response, Kerry County Council says prior representations have been made to Gardaí regarding the speed of traffic at the location; adding Gardaí are considering this route as a Go Safe site.