Fianna Fáil councillor Mikey Sheehy has been elected as the Mayor of Tralee.

The AGM of the Tralee Municipal District took place in Áras an Chontae this morning.

It’s Cllr Sheehy’s second time being elected Mayor of Tralee; he also served in the role in

Labour councillor Terry O’Brien was elected Leas Cathaoirleach of the Tralee MD.