Elected councillors to write to Housing Minister requesting increase in social housing threshold

Kerry County Council will write to the Housing Minister requesting an increase of the threshold for social housing.

It follows a motion at the recent full council from Independent councillor, Sam Locke.

At the full meeting of Kerry County Council, Tralee councillor, Sam Locke, tabled the motion – to write to Minister for Housing, Darragh O’Brien.

Cllr Locke claims he has been dealing with 50 couples who are distraught as they are above the threshold and have had no option but to move their families in with their parents.

In October last year, the income threshold increased by €5,000 to €30,000

Cllr Locke says the threshold should be increased to 55 or 60 thousand euros – as he believes young people who are working are being penalised, because their wage puts them above the threshold.

The motion was seconded by Sinn Féin councillor, Deirdre Ferris, who said the previous increase was welcome, however it’s evident it’s nowhere near enough to help families.

She said the threshold should be raised, in particular for those who would never qualify for social housing, be approved for a mortgage , or able to save to secure a deposit due to paying high rents each month.