Advertisement
News

Elected councillors to write to Housing Minister requesting increase in social housing threshold

Sep 27, 2023 17:48 By radiokerrynews
Elected councillors to write to Housing Minister requesting increase in social housing threshold
Share this article

Kerry County Council will write to the Housing Minister requesting an increase of the threshold for social housing.

It follows a motion at the recent full council from Independent councillor, Sam Locke.

 

Advertisement

At the full meeting of Kerry County Council, Tralee councillor, Sam Locke, tabled the motion – to write to Minister for Housing, Darragh O’Brien.

Cllr Locke claims he has been dealing with 50 couples who are distraught as they are above the threshold and have had no option but to move their families in with their parents.

In October last year, the income threshold increased by €5,000 to €30,000

Advertisement

Cllr Locke says the threshold should be increased to 55 or 60 thousand euros – as he believes young people who are working are being penalised, because their wage puts them above the threshold.

The motion was seconded by Sinn Féin councillor, Deirdre Ferris, who said the previous increase was welcome, however it’s evident it’s nowhere near enough to help families.

She said the threshold should be raised, in particular for those who would never qualify for social housing, be approved for a mortgage , or able to save to secure a deposit due to paying high rents each month.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Status Orange wind warning extended until 7pm for Kerry
Advertisement
Almost 300 applications for the Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant received by council
Kenmare suspension bridge closed due to flooding
Advertisement

Recommended

Status Orange wind warning extended until 7pm for Kerry
Kenmare suspension bridge closed due to flooding
Electricity outage update 5.30pm
Almost 300 applications for the Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant received by council
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus