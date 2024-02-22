Elected councillors to write to Government for clarity on fish farming process on Kerry coast

Elected councillors will write to the government seeking clarification around fish farms licensing and appeals.

It follows motions at the recent full meeting of Kerry County Council.

Cllr Norma Moriarty raised a motion to write to Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue.

The Fianna Fáil councillor claims in some instances off-shore fish farms are continuing to operate where there have been breaches of licence.

She says the practice is affecting anglers in the region, and hugely impacting native protected species off Kerry’s shores, in particular wild salmon.

Meanwhile, Independent councillor Johnny Healy-Rae raised a motion, asking the Department of the Marine - to carefully consider the potential impact of large scale fish farming on coastal communities.

He says factory fish farms are taking up massive acreage in these areas; which are affecting native fishermen, marine life and fishing tourism.

The motions were seconded by Kerry Independent Alliance councillor John O’Donoghue, and Independent councillor, Jackie Healy-Rae respectively.