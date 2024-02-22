Advertisement
News

Elected councillors to write to Government for clarity on fish farming process on Kerry coast

Feb 22, 2024 13:15 By radiokerrynews
Elected councillors to write to Government for clarity on fish farming process on Kerry coast
Share this article

Elected councillors will write to the government seeking clarification around fish farms licensing and appeals.

It follows motions at the recent full meeting of Kerry County Council.

Cllr Norma Moriarty raised a motion to write to Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue.

Advertisement

The Fianna Fáil councillor claims in some instances off-shore fish farms are continuing to operate where there have been breaches of licence.

She says the practice is affecting anglers in the region, and hugely impacting native protected species off Kerry’s shores, in particular wild salmon.

Meanwhile, Independent councillor Johnny Healy-Rae raised a motion, asking the Department of the Marine - to carefully consider the potential impact of large scale fish farming on coastal communities.

Advertisement

He says factory fish farms are taking up massive acreage in these areas; which are affecting native fishermen, marine life and fishing tourism.

The motions were seconded by Kerry Independent Alliance councillor John O’Donoghue, and Independent councillor, Jackie Healy-Rae respectively.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Sinaloa Cartel has emissaries on several continents says investigative journalist
Advertisement
One in five European companies looking at reducing work from home wages
Six new vets registered in Kerry last year
Advertisement

Recommended

Sinaloa Cartel has emissaries on several continents says investigative journalist
British Embassy's honorary consul says huge opportunities are available for Kerry businesses in the UK
Houses with V93 eircode were the most expensive to purchase in Kerry last year
One in five European companies looking at reducing work from home wages
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus