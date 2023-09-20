Elected councillors to write to Finance Minster requesting retention of 9% hospitality VAT rate

Elected members of Kerry County Council will write to the Minister for Finance seeking to retain the 9% vat rate for food and hospitality sectors.

It follows motions from Fianna Fáil councillors, Michael Cahill, Norma Moriarty and Niall Kelleher, at the recent full council meeting.

Cllr Moriarty describe the industries as the backbone of the economy in the county, while Cllr Cahill said the businesses are vital for tourism and local employment.

Councillors will write to Minister Michael McGrath to request the vat rate remain at 9% until the end of 2024.

The motion was seconded by Fine Gael councillor, Aoife Thornton.