Advertisement
News

Elected councillors to write to Finance Minster requesting retention of 9% hospitality VAT rate

Sep 20, 2023 10:46 By radiokerrynews
Elected councillors to write to Finance Minster requesting retention of 9% hospitality VAT rate
Share this article

Elected members of Kerry County Council will write to the Minister for Finance seeking to retain the 9% vat rate for food and hospitality sectors.

It follows motions from Fianna Fáil councillors, Michael Cahill, Norma Moriarty and Niall Kelleher, at the recent full council meeting.

Cllr Moriarty describe the industries as the backbone of the economy in the county, while Cllr Cahill said the businesses are vital for tourism and local employment.

Advertisement

Councillors will write to Minister Michael McGrath to request the vat rate remain at 9% until the end of 2024.

The motion was seconded by Fine Gael councillor, Aoife Thornton.

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Councillor calls for Transport Minister to explain funding delays for Killarney bypass
Advertisement
New tenants in Kerry paying on average 13% more on monthly rent than existing tenancies
Killarney councillor says refugees' income should be means-tested
Advertisement

Recommended

Killarney councillor says refugees' income should be means-tested
National Transport Authority reviewing bus service which left 17 MTU students stranded in mid-Kerry
Councillor calls for Transport Minister to explain funding delays for Killarney bypass
Kerry TD calls on HSE to reverse policy on GP allocation for medical card applicants
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus