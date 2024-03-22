Elected councillors to write to Education Minister requesting change in payslip issuance system

Elected councillors will write to the Education Minister requesting a change to the system around issuing payslips.

Kerry Independent Alliance councillor, John O’Donoghue previously raised a motion - to email payslips to teachers instead of posting them.

This system has since been rolled out on an opt-in basis, however the uptake has been low.

Advertisement

Cllr O’Donoghue says a tweak in the system should be made -whereby e-slips become the automatic payslip - and those wishing to continue receiving postal payslips, must opt-out.

He believes this change could save millions of euro and much paper waste; his motion at the recent full council meeting received support from fellow councillors.