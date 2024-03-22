Advertisement
News

Elected councillors to write to Education Minister requesting change in payslip issuance system

Mar 22, 2024 13:18 By radiokerrynews
Elected councillors to write to Education Minister requesting change in payslip issuance system
Cllr John O'Donoghue - Photo By : Domnick Walsh ©
Share this article

Elected councillors will write to the Education Minister requesting a change to the system around issuing payslips.

Kerry Independent Alliance councillor, John O’Donoghue previously raised a motion - to email payslips to teachers instead of posting them.

This system has since been rolled out on an opt-in basis, however the uptake has been low.

Advertisement

Cllr O’Donoghue says a tweak in the system should be made -whereby e-slips become the automatic payslip - and those wishing to continue receiving postal payslips, must opt-out.

He believes this change could save millions of euro and much paper waste; his motion at the recent full council meeting received support from fellow councillors.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Tralee nursing unit found non-compliant across four areas of the Health Act
Advertisement
RDI Hub and Microsoft to provide businesses with AI Masterclass
Thousands expected to make their way to Killarney for Wander Wild
Advertisement

Recommended

Leclerc Fastest After FP2
Munster Away To Osprey's Tonight
Ireland U21s In Action This Evening
RDI Hub and Microsoft to provide businesses with AI Masterclass
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus