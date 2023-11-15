Elected councillors in Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne MD agree draft budgetary plan

Councillors in the Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne municipal district have agreed on their draft budgetary plan for 2024.

This was the final MD in Kerry to accept the proposed budgets, after the other four of the county’s MDs agreed theirs on Friday.

Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne MD is to receive a €112,000 General Municipal Allocation (GMA).

This is the discretionary funding available to municipal district members, and is broken down into €70,000 Strategic Development Fund, with €42,000 allocated for the Community Support Fund.

The draft budgetary plan was proposed by Fianna Fáil councillor, Fionnán Fitzgerald and seconded by Fianna Fáil councillor, Breandán Fitzgerald.