Advertisement
News

Elderly people living in fear due to anti-social behaviour in Killarney

Nov 24, 2021 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Elderly people living in fear due to anti-social behaviour in Killarney Elderly people living in fear due to anti-social behaviour in Killarney
Cllr for Kerry County Council Brendan Cronin (IND) Photo By : Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus LTD ©
Share this article

Elderly people are living in fear due to anti-social behaviour in parts of Killarney.

That's according to Independent councillor Brendan Cronin.

Speaking at the Killarney Municipal District meeting, Cllr Brendan Cronin said there's ongoing anti-social behaviour at Bohereencael, Glebe, Killarney.

Advertisement

He says some of the behaviour was recorded during the summer, but says other instances haven't been recorded but are going on regularly in the area.

The Independent Cllr says families with young children and elderly people live there, adding it's totally unacceptable.

Cllr Cronin says it's a fright that at this hour of their lives, these elderly people have to live in fear of thugs.
He asked Kerry County Council what its position regarding these repeated issues is.

Advertisement

The council says this is a matter for An Garda Síochána, and has been brought to their attention through the Inter-Agency Group.

Members of Kerry County Council are provided with updates following Inter-Agency Group meetings.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus