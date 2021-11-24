Elderly people living in fear due to anti-social behaviour in Killarney

Elderly people are living in fear due to anti-social behaviour in parts of Killarney.

That's according to Independent councillor Brendan Cronin.

Speaking at the Killarney Municipal District meeting, Cllr Brendan Cronin said there's ongoing anti-social behaviour at Bohereencael, Glebe, Killarney.

He says some of the behaviour was recorded during the summer, but says other instances haven't been recorded but are going on regularly in the area.

The Independent Cllr says families with young children and elderly people live there, adding it's totally unacceptable.

Cllr Cronin says it's a fright that at this hour of their lives, these elderly people have to live in fear of thugs.

He asked Kerry County Council what its position regarding these repeated issues is.

The council says this is a matter for An Garda Síochána, and has been brought to their attention through the Inter-Agency Group.

Members of Kerry County Council are provided with updates following Inter-Agency Group meetings.