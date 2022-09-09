Elderly man killed in West Limerick crash was on his way to Killarney

The elderly man who lost his life in a car crash in West Limerick earlier this week, was a Franciscan Friar, who was previously attached to the Friary in Killarney.

It's understood Fr John ‘Florian’ Farrelly was on his way to Killarney for a holiday, when he was involved in the fatal collision in Newcastlewest on Wednesday.

Advertisement

At the time of his passing, he was a member of the Franciscan community attached to the Rossnowlagh Friary in County Donegal.

Advertisement

A statement released by the Franciscans last night, said Fr Florian would be remembered as a kind and gentle presence, and a great listener.