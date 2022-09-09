Advertisement
News

Elderly man killed in West Limerick crash was on his way to Killarney

Sep 9, 2022 09:09 By radiokerrynews
Elderly man killed in West Limerick crash was on his way to Killarney Elderly man killed in West Limerick crash was on his way to Killarney
Share this article

The elderly man who lost his life in a car crash in West Limerick earlier this week, was a Franciscan Friar, who was previously attached to the Friary in Killarney.

 

It's understood Fr John ‘Florian’ Farrelly was on his way to Killarney for a holiday, when he was involved in the fatal collision in Newcastlewest on Wednesday.

Advertisement

 

At the time of his passing, he was a member of the Franciscan community attached to the Rossnowlagh Friary in County Donegal.

 

Advertisement

A statement released by the Franciscans last night, said Fr Florian would be remembered as a kind and gentle presence, and a great listener.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus