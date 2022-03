The long-running bilingual Éigse na Brídeoige festival in South Kerry will begin today (March 11th).

The first event will start at 11am with Éigse na nÓg, which is led by seanchaí Seán O’Laoghaire.

The festival is based in Baile an Sceilg's Halla Pobal.

The informal Éigse singing sessions have been cancelled due to Covid but all other events will be going ahead.

Details are available on the Éigse na Brídeoige website.