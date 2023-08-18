Advertisement
Education Minister says parents should not be under pressure to pay voluntary school contributions

Aug 18, 2023 13:11 By radiokerrynews
The Minister for Education says parents should not be under pressure to pay for voluntary contributions requested by schools.

A St Vincent de Paul survey earlier this year found voluntary contribution payments can range from €30 to €550, and nearly nine in ten parents cut back on spending to pay them.

The Education (Admission to Schools) Act 2018 explicitly prohibits the charging of fees or seeking payment or contributions for an application for admission to or for continued enrolment in a school.

Education Minister and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley says parents cannot be forced to pay these contributions, while acknowledging schools have their own challenges.

Minister Foley says the Department of Education has increased capitation funding to schools by an additional €90 million last year.

