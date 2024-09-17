Advertisement
Education Minister says it’s vital Kerry emergency ambulance provision remains at current level

Sep 17, 2024 13:16 By radiokerrynews
Education Minister says it’s vital Kerry emergency ambulance provision remains at current level
The Minister for Education says it’s very important that the provision of emergency ambulance cover in Kerry remains at its current level.

Minister Norma Foley was told by the Health Minister Stephen Donnelly that he has intervened to ensure there’ll be no reduction in emergency ambulance cover in Kerry and West Cork.

Last Friday, the National Ambulance Service informed staff in Kerry and Cork that non-rostered day shifts would not be funded from September 23rd.

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley praised the Health Minister for his intervention.

She says it’s vital that the current level of service in Kerry will remain in place:

SIPTU represents ambulance staff in Kerry and says these changes would have had a detrimental effect on the region.

SIPTU sector organiser, John McCamley says National Ambulance Service management told the union last night that the proposed changes were being delayed and wouldn’t be introduced on September 23rd.

Mr McCamley is now calling for clarity on the issue from the National Ambulance Service:

