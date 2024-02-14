Advertisement
News

Education Minister says increasing online safety for children received little support from some social media companies

Feb 14, 2024 17:44 By radiokerrynews
Education Minister says increasing online safety for children received little support from some social media companies
Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry
Share this article

The Education Minister says there's little support among some social media companies for the Government's efforts to increase safety for children online.

A summit was held by the Department of Education which included representatives from META, Tiktok, and Google among others, with X - previously twitter - notably absent.

One request was for these companies to facilitate age verification to ensure children under 13 are not accessing social media.

Advertisement

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD, Norma Foley, says she also wanted them to support the call on parents not to buy phones for children in primary school.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry TD slams unbelievable decision by RTÉ to cut advertising as TV licence revenue fell
Advertisement
Vaping is causing respiratory problems in teenagers and young people says Kerry respiratory specialist
Kerry region public medicine consultant says Ireland is victim of its own success when it comes to measles
Advertisement

Recommended

Gold For Ireland
Sport

Gold For Ireland

Feb 14, 2024 17:39
New Signings For Munster
Injury Blow For Liverpool Star
Kerry TD slams unbelievable decision by RTÉ to cut advertising as TV licence revenue fell
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus