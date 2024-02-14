Education Minister says increasing online safety for children received little support from some social media companies

The Education Minister says there's little support among some social media companies for the Government's efforts to increase safety for children online.

A summit was held by the Department of Education which included representatives from META, Tiktok, and Google among others, with X - previously twitter - notably absent.

One request was for these companies to facilitate age verification to ensure children under 13 are not accessing social media.

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD, Norma Foley, says she also wanted them to support the call on parents not to buy phones for children in primary school.